Shares below Rs 100! 7 multibagger stocks deliver up to 582% returns in 2025 so far

In a year where the broader market has navigated a challenging path, a select group of stocks has defied the trend, delivering stellar returns to shareholders. The benchmark BSE Sensex has managed a modest gain of just 4.53 per cent in 2025 so far.

However, the sentiment in the broader market remains subdued, with the BSE Midcap index falling by 1.59 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index underperforming significantly with a decline of 5.61 per cent during the same period. This cautious market mood is largely attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions, muted corporate earnings growth, and sustained outflows from foreign institutional investors.

Despite the tepid environment, several stocks priced below Rs 100 have emerged as multibagger performers, turning modest investments into significant gains. These companies have captured investor interest by surging between 100 per cent and 582 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Leading the rally is Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd, which has delivered an extraordinary return of 582 per cent on the BSE. The stock skyrocketed from Rs 13.17 to Rs 89.95 in 2025 so far. Blue Pearl Agriventures is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, and trading of various agri-food products, including spices, oil seeds, grains, and vegetables.

Another remarkable performer has been Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd. The company's stock delivered a massive 318 per cent gain, climbing from Rs 9.56 to Rs 40 on the BSE. Interestingly, the company is engaged in providing a complete range of IT services and solutions.

In the financial services space, Haryana Financial Corp saw its stock price surge by 221 per cent on the BSE, moving from Rs 27.67 to Rs 88.97. This was closely followed by Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, which yielded a return of 121 per cent as its stock jumped from Rs 33.11 to Rs 73.25. Tourism Finance Corporation of India is focused on providing finance to sectors like tourism, real estate, manufacturing, and social infrastructure.

The manufacturing sector also produced strong winners. Sumeet Industries Ltd, which manufactures and exports polyester yarn and chips, saw its stock value appreciate by 183 per cent on the BSE, rising from Rs 11.05 to Rs 31.30. Similarly, United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd, a manufacturer of processed yarn, saw its stock on the NSE climb 152 per cent from Rs 16.40 to Rs 41.40. The company caters to the domestic market and also engages in third-party exports.

Rounding out the list is Blue Coast Hotels Ltd from the hospitality sector. The company’s stock generated a return of 109 per cent on the BSE, with its price increasing from Rs 23.35 to Rs 48.90 year-to-date.

