Top stocks in news: Tata Capital, HCL Tech, Infosys, Adani Energy, NPTC Green, DMart, CAMS

Indian benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Friday thanks to buying in select heavyweight pockets as Q2 results kicked-off. BSE Sensex rallied 328.72 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 82,500.82, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 103.55 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 25,285.35 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, October 13, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Companies including HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Den Networks, Just Dial, Lotus Chocolate Company, and Stallion India Fluorochemicals will announce their results for the September 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Suraj Industries shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of Univastu India shall trade ex-bonus today.

Tata Capital: The Tata Group-backed NBFC will make its stock market debut today after it raised a total of Rs 15,511.87 crore via its IPO, which ran for bidding between October 06-08. The Tata Group firm offered its shares in the price band of Rs 310-326 per share with a lot size of 46 shares. The mega-issue was overall subscribed only 1.95 times, fetching over 23.61 lakh applications.

Advertisement

Infosys: The digital services and consulting company has announced a comprehensive suite of solutions — the Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce — to deliver advanced Agentforce solutions and support enterprises in their digital transformation initiatives.

Asian Paints: The leading paint and coating player's subsidiary, Asian White Inc. FZE, has commenced commercial production at its manufacturing facility in Fujairah, UAE, effective October 12. It had incorporated a joint venture, Asian White Cement Holding (AWCHL), in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender announced that Sonata Finance has merged with BSS Microfinance and, as a result, has ceased to be a subsidiary of the bank, effective October 11. Both entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of the bank.

Advertisement

Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a 'Letter of Caution' to Axis Bank, advising the bank to exercise extreme caution and diligence and ensure strict compliance with RBI's KYC norms. Axis Bank has stated that it has already implemented corrective measures.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm's system availability remains robust at 99.63 per cent with a minor YoY decline due to unscheduled outage in WKTL line. Its collection efficiency remains robust at 100.59 per cent, while transmission business' order book over 13 projects now stands at Rs 60,004 crore.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s ENEOS Corporation for supplying green methanol and green hydrogen derivative products to ENEOS.

Avenue Supermarts: The parent company of DMart reported a 3.85 per cent YoY growth in profit at Rs 685.85 crore, while revenue jumped 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 16,676.3 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 12,213.65 crore, while margins dropped 29 bps to 7.28 per cent for the quarter.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The leading financial services player announced that ICRA has upgraded its long-term rating to 'ICRA AA+ (Stable)' from 'ICRA AA (Positive)' and reaffirmed the short-term rating at 'ICRA A1+' for the company and its subsidiaries.

Advertisement

Lupin: The USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey. The inspection took place from September 29 to October 10 and concluded with one observation.

Mankind Pharma: The pharma company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with its subsidiary Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) for the acquisition of its branded generic business related to the women’s health Rx portfolio, on a going concern basis, by way of slump sale for Rs 797 crore.

SignatureGlobal India: The real estate player's pre-sales dropped 28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,010 crore, while area sold dropped 44 per cent YoY to Rs 1.34 million square feet in the September 2025 quarter. Its collections increased 2 per cent YoY to Rs 940 crore for the quarter.

Computer Age Management Services: The financial services player's board has approved the subdivision of the existing one equity share (face value of Rs 10) into five equity shares (face value of Rs 2 each), subject to shareholder approval.

Hindustan Construction Company: The infrastructure company has secured a Rs 204 crore contract from Hindalco Industries for the fabrication, supply, and erection of pot shells and superstructures as part of the Aditya Aluminium smelter expansion project in Odisha.

Advertisement

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable energy player reported a 117.4 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 116.3 crore, while revenue increased 47.7 per cent YoY to Rs 774.8 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2025.

BLS International Services: The e-visa solutions player has been debarred from participating in any future tender with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the next two years.

Zen Technologies: The defence company has received an order from the Ministry of Defence, valued at approximately Rs 37 crore, for the supply of anti-drone systems with Hard Kill capabilities.

Travel Food Services: The hospitality company’s subsidiary, TFS Gurgaon Airport Services, has entered into a License Agreement with Delhi International Airport for setting up, operating, managing, and maintaining Food & Beverage (F&B) outlets at Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate company has been selected as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of four residential societies in Malad (West), Mumbai. This project offers an estimated development potential of Rs 800 crore. It also acquired 13.46 acres of land in Pune, estimated to yield a development potential of Rs 3,500 crore.