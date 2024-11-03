Six most-valued firms add Rs 1.07 lakh crore in combined valuation; SBI, ICICI Bank top gainers

The combined market valuation of the six most-valued companies surged by Rs 1.07 lakh crore last week with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank becoming the top gainers.

BSE and NSE conducted a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.

Indian equity benchmarks settled higher on November 1 during Diwali's Muhurat Trading session. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 335 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 79,724 and the broader NSE Nifty pack moved up 99 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 24,304.

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys saw decline in their market valuation.

The country’s largest public sector lender SBI saw its overall valuation jump by Rs 36,100.09 crore to Rs 7,32,755.93 crore, while ICICI Bank added Rs 25,775.58 crore to its overall valuation of Rs 9,10,686.85 crore.

The country’s largest insurer, LIC, recorded a Rs 16,887.74 crore jump in its overall market capitalisation of Rs 5,88,509.41 crore.

Reliance Industries, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, added Rs 15,393.45 crore to its overall valuation of Rs 18,12,120.05 crore.

FMCG major ITC added Rs 10,671.63 crore in its m-cap taking its tally to Rs 6,13,662.96 crore, while another FMCG major HUL saw its valuation climb by Rs 2,537.56 crore to Rs 5,96,408.50 crore.

Among the laggards, the m-cap of Infosys tanked by Rs 38,054.43 crore to Rs 7,31,442.18 crore. The country’s second-largest telecom player, Bharti Airtel, saw a decline of Rs 27,299.54 crore in m-cap to Rs 9,20,299.35 crore.

The valuation of IT bellwether TCS eroded by Rs 26,231.13 crore to Rs 14,41,952.60 crore.

The m-cap of the country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank declined Rs 3,662.78 crore to Rs 13,26,076.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm of the country followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.