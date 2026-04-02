South Indian Bank discloses FY26 business updates: Advances, deposits, CASA and more 

South Indian Bank share price today: Shares of South Indian Bank are in focus today after the lender announced its business updates for the financial year ended March 2026. The private sector lender said gross advances grew 15.66% to Rs 1.01 lakh crore in the last fiscal against Rs 87,579 crore in the fiscal ended March 2025.

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Total deposits climbed 14.71% to Rs 1.23 lakh crore against Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the fiscal ended 2025.

On similar lines, CASA rose 17.47% to Rs 39,621 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 33,730 crore in the March 2025 fiscal.

CASA ratio rose by 75 bps to 32.12% in last fiscal against 31.37% in the year ago period.

The banking stock closed 6.29% higher at Rs 36.35 on Wednesday. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 9514.60 crore. Total 15.08 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.50 crore.

The stock rose to a record high of Rs 46.85 on January 22, 2026 on the back of strong Q3 earnings.

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However, the banking stock has gained 23.77% in six months. The stock has risen 54% in a year and gained 170% in three years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 45, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. South Indian Bank shares are trading lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day and 200 day moving averages.

The lender reported a strong set of earnings in Q3. The bank reported its highest ever quarterly profit. Net profit rose 9% to Rs 374.32 crore in the last quarter against Rs 341.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The stock has fallen 4% this year and lost 11% in a month.