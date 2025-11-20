South Indian Bank shares slide over 9% from record high; analysts flag key support levels

Business Today
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 20, 2025 5:07 PM IST
South Indian Bank shares slide over 9% from record high; analysts flag key support levelsThe stock fell 9.34 per cent from its peak to close at Rs 37.76.

Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd declined sharply on Thursday after touching an all-time high of Rs 41.65. The stock fell 9.34 per cent from its peak to close at Rs 37.76. The lender recently revised Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rates (MCLR), effective November 20, 2025. The updated rates now stand at 8.15 per cent for overnight loans, 8.60 per cent for one-month, 9.55 per cent for three-month, 9.60 per cent for six-month and 9.65 per cent for one-year tenors.

In addition, South Indian Bank recently launched a premium savings account exclusively for women, aimed at augmenting its retail banking franchise. The product combines core banking features with lifestyle and insurance benefits to attract a wider customer base.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), the bank posted an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 351.36 crore, compared with Rs 324.69 crore in the same quarter last year. Asset quality saw significant improvement, with the Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio declining to 2.93 per cent from 4.40 per cent a year earlier. The Net NPA ratio fell to 0.56 per cent from 1.31 per cent.

Net interest income (NII) during the quarter dropped 8 per cent to Rs 808 crore. However, this was offset by robust non-interest income, which rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 515.73 crore, driven by stronger fee-based revenue streams.

Technically, analysts said South Indian Bank is cooling off after a strong rally, with support seen around Rs 36–34 and resistance at Rs 40–42. The stock is currently hovering near a key support zone at Rs 38.40–38.80. Holding above this level could revive the uptrend, but a drop below Rs 38.40 may lead to a deeper correction.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said South Indian Bank recently saw a correction after a breakout, followed by a strong rally. He noted that technical indicators now point to overbought conditions, increasing the chances of near-term profit-booking.

According to him, the Rs 36–34 band is likely to act as a support zone and any further decline could weaken the prevailing short-term trend. On the upside, he said resistance is expected in the Rs 40–42 range, and a breakout above this zone could pave the way for the next leg of the rally.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said the stock recently registered an inverted Head & Shoulder breakout, signalling a bullish reversal, but failed to sustain above the neckline and slipped during the retest, indicating a temporary loss of momentum.

He added that the current pullback has brought the stock to a key support region at Rs 38.40–38.80, which coincides with the 100-day EMA and a rising trendline from early November -- making it a crucial demand area. If the stock holds above this level and buying emerges, he said the bullish structure remains intact and the price could move toward Rs 40.50–41.50 again. However, a fall below Rs 38.40 may result in a deeper correction toward Rs 37.50.

Vithlani noted that the RSI cooling from overbought levels is constructive and a reversal near support could offer a low-risk entry. Overall, he maintained a positive bias as long as the 100-day EMA continues to hold.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 5:07 PM IST
