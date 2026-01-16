South Indian Bank shares hit record high on Q3 earnings, more details

Shares of South Indian Bank hit their record high on Friday after the lender announced its Q3 earnings. Net profit was the highest by the bank in any quarter. Net profit rose 9% to Rs 374.32 crore in the last quarter against Rs 341.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Pre-provisioning operating profit in Q3 rose 10% to Rs 584.33 crore in Q3 FY26 from from Rs 528.84 crore in Q3 FY25.

South Indian Bank stock rose 6.43% to a fresh high of Rs 45.17 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 42.44 on BSE. The banking stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 22.12 on April 7, 2025.

Total 20.03 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9 crore on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 11,607 crore.

The stock has gained 67% in a year and risen 152% in three years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 62.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. South Indian Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The bank earned a non interest income of Rs 485.93 crore, rising 19% during the quarter against Rs 409.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank improved its asset quality in the last quarter.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) slipped to 2.67 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2025 from 4.30% a year ago. Net NPAs dropped by 80 bps from to 0.45% in Q3 against 1.25% on a Y-o-Y basis.

Gross Advances grew by Rs 9,798 crore or 11% to Rs 96,764 crore in the last quarter from Rs 86,966 crore on Y-o-Y basis.

Retail Deposits grew 13% or Rs 13,142 crore to Rs 1,15,563 crore in Q3 from Rs 1,02,421 crore a year ago.