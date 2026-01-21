SpiceJet shares crash over 50% in a year; analysts weigh in

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd extended their losing run in Wednesday's trade, slipping 4.73 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 22.94. Last checked, the stock was down 1.41 per cent at Rs 23.74. At this level, it has cracked 52.42 per cent over the last one year.

The carrier recently informed bourses that it will launch non-stop flights connecting Ahmedabad with Sharjah starting February 5, 2026. "The new service further expands the airline's international network and strengthens air connectivity between India and the UAE. With this addition, Sharjah becomes the airline's second destination in the UAE after Dubai. The new service will operate five days a week, except Tuesday and Wednesday," SpiceJet stated.

A few analysts suggested that the counter's short- to medium-term path remains 'bearish'. With that being said, one of them stated that the existing investors can hold on with a long-term view.

Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "SpiceJet has recently benefited from the disruption in IndiGo's services. The airline has added new aircraft to its fleet and expanded its route network. However, given the state of its balance sheet and ongoing financial stress, the stock is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite. In the short to medium term, fresh investors may avoid the stock, while existing investors can continue to hold."

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, noted that the stock does not appear good on charts and investors can consider exiting at current levels as it slip towards Rs 20 level in the near to medium term.

The stock is trading below 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 22.66. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

BSE data shows that SpiceJet is trading at a negative standalone and consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.98 and 3.25, respectively, with a price-to-book (P/B) value of 84.79. The company reported standalone and consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of (-)3.40 and (-)7.31, while its return on equity (RoE) stood at (-)1,231.96.

According to Trendlyne, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.51, indicating high volatility.