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Sterlite Technologies shares rise 3% after fibre trunk assembly launch

Sterlite Technologies shares rise 3% after fibre trunk assembly launch

STLTECH838.40(1.78%)

Sterlite Technologies' new pre-terminated fibre trunk assemblies range from 48F to 6,912F and are designed to enable data centre operators to bring capacity online faster while using less physical space.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 11:21 AM IST
Sterlite Technologies shares rise 3% after fibre trunk assembly launchSterlite Technologies shares rose 3.29% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 851, compared with the previous close of Rs 823.85.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd shares rose 3% in Friday's trade after the company strengthened its Neuralis data centre portfolio with pre-terminated fibre trunk assemblies designed for hyperscale and enterprise data centres. The new portfolio is aimed at addressing rising bandwidth demand driven AI, cloud and high-performance computing workloads.

The company's new pre-terminated fibre trunk assemblies range from 48F to 6,912F and are designed to enable data centre operators to bring capacity online faster while using less physical space. STL said the assemblies are factory-terminated and 100% tested, addressing installation speed and field-error concerns as fibre counts increase.

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Sterlite Technologies shares rose 3.29% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 851 apiece on BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 823.85.

The portfolio includes indoor pre-terminated fibre trunk assemblies ranging from 48F to 576F, designed for high-density MMC, MPO and LC terminations inside data halls. STL has also introduced indoor/outdoor assemblies ranging from 144F to 6,912F for campus, inter-building and inter-row connections.

STL said the high-density, small-diameter design allows operators to route more capacity through existing pathways, trays and conduits. The assemblies range from a 5.8 mm outer diameter for 48F trunks to 32 mm for 6,912F I/O trunks. They are available with MMC, MTP/MPO and LC connectors in Base-8, Base-12, Base-16 and Base-24 configurations.

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The company said the assemblies are available in single-mode ITU-T G.657.A2 fibre, in 200-micron or 250-micron variants, as well as OM4 multimode fibre for shorter-reach applications. Both indoor and indoor/outdoor products use STL's patented IBR rollable ribbon technology, while every assembly is factory tested for optical performance.

"Every data center customer we work with is trying to solve the same equation, more capacity, less time," said Dr Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL. He said the new assemblies are designed for dense networks, are pre-tested and ready to connect on arrival, with a focus on high density and faster deployment.

STL said the new portfolio is designed for data centre operators facing constraints around physical space and faster capacity deployment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 11:21 AM IST
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