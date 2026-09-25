Meta Muse Charm puts an AI agent in your pocket: What you can actually do with it

While the company has not revealed all the details about the hardware yet, Muse Charm is expected to get more attention later this year. The device is also part of Meta’s larger push to make Muse available across different parts of your day, including AI glasses, Mac computers, messaging platforms and the web.

What can you do with Muse Charm?

Muse Charm's main purpose is simple — talk to your Muse. Its real-time voice experience is designed for longer and more detailed conversations rather than short questions and answers.

Muse can also continue working on tasks in the background while you are still talking to it. You can customise how your Muse sounds by describing the voice you want, including its speed or even a particular accent.

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What can Muse actually help you with?

Muse is designed to do more than answer questions. It can search the web, fill out forms, make purchases and create documents and other outputs.

That means Muse Charm could provide a more convenient way to access these capabilities through voice, although Meta has not yet detailed exactly how every Muse function will work through the Charm.

Shopping, travel and work

Muse is also gaining several new connectors that expand what it can do. For shopping, Meta is adding Walmart, Best Buy, American Eagle Outfitters, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Fanatics, Gap, Michael Kors, Sephora, Ulta and Wayfair, along with Shop Pay and PayPal for payments.

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For travel, Expedia is coming soon, while Instacart can help with grocery shopping. For work-related tasks, Muse will connect with Notion, Granola, GitHub and Box.

Muse AI agent is coming to glasses and Mac

Muse AI agent will also be available on Meta’s AI glasses in the coming months. You can call the agent by name and ask it about something you are looking at, such as a product, flyer, or a long list of items.

On Mac, Muse can now control apps with your permission and continue working on tasks even after you walk away. Meta is also giving Muse its own email address, creating another way to communicate with the agent.

Meta has not announced a full launch date, price or detailed specifications for Muse Charm yet. The company says more information will be shared later this year