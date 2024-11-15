Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed on Friday, November 15, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not take place today due to the holiday.

There will be no activity in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, as well as Currency Derivatives Segments, NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo, and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) will stay closed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. It will reopening for trading from 5:00 pm onwards.

There are two more stock holidays left in the year. The upcoming stock market holiday is on November 20 due to Maharashtra Assembly Elections, following which the last stock market holiday of the year is on December 25, on Christmas.

November had three stock market holidays, the first being Diwali/Laxmi Puja, followed by Guru Nanak Jayanti and eventually the elections in Maharashtra.

The Sensex and Nifty, have been on a six-session losing streak. This downturn is attributed to selling pressure from foreign institutional investors and concerns about rising retail inflation.

The negative sentiment on Dalal Street has affected various sectors, with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) being notably impacted. Concerns about inflation have significantly weighed on FMCG stocks, resulting in substantial losses in recent trading sessions.