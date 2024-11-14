YES Bank, Jio, Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa, Adani Green among 45 stocks to be added in F&O segment

National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the addition of as many as 45 new stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment after receiving the approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi. The contracts for these 45 securities would be available for trading from December Series, that is from November 29, 2024.

The list of new stocks being added in F&O segment includes names like Jio Financial Services, Adani Energy Solutions, Angel One, YES Bank, One97 Communications (Paytm), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Adani Green Energy, Bank of India, Zomato, CESC, Central Depository Services (India), Adani Total Gas and more.



Reliance Securities was expecting some moderate changes in the market breadth volumes and participation from the second half of November 24. The weekly expiry in various indices would be discontinued and it could reduce the volatility in the broader markets for few months, said the brokerage in its Diwali report.



"We anticipated some additions of stocks names being added into the derivatives segment which will accelerate the broader sectoral moves going forward. The multiple state elections outcome over the next few quarters will also pave the growth of the overall policies of the central government charting the path for an empowerment India in the coming few years," it said.



Other stocks include names like CG Power, Cyient, Delhivery, Avenue Supermarts, HFCL, Hudco, Indian Bank, IRB Infra, IRFC, Jindal Stainless, JSW Energy, Kalyan Jewellers India, KEI Industries, KPIT Technologies, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NCC, NHPC, Oil India, PB Fintech, SJVN and more.



Remaining stock include names like Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Poonawalla Fincorp, Prestige Estate Projects, Sona BLW Precision, Supreme Industries, Tata Elxsi, Tube Investments of India, Union Bank of India, Macrotech Developers, Max Healthcare and Varun Beverage.



In an integration with Business Today TV said that Deven Choksey, Managing Director at DR Choksey Finserv said that the addition of new companies in the F&O stocks will rationalize the valuation premiums that these companies were commanding so far. Investor will have an opportunity to buy a lot of stocks at reasonable valuations in the coming weeks, he said.



The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above-mentioned securities shall be informed to members on November 28, 2024 through a separate circular, said the leading derivative bourse in its notice dated November 13.



Domestic brokerage JM Financial said that a few stocks including Zomato, Jio Financial Services can be included in the NIfty50 index in the next rebalancing announcement due in February 2025. The upcoming rebalancing is likely to consider free-float market cap between the period of August 1 to January 31, JM added expecting, Bharat Petroleum and Eicher Motors to exit Nifty50.