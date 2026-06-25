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Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE closed tomorrow for Muharram 2026

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE closed tomorrow for Muharram 2026

The next stock market holiday is scheduled for September 14 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, when both the BSE and NSE will remain closed. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 25, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE closed tomorrow for Muharram 2026 Excluding Friday's holiday, the market will remain closed on six sessions for the rest of 2026. 

Stock market holidays: The Indian equity market will remain closed on Friday on account of Muharram 2026. According to exchanges, the 2026 calendar year features a total of 16 scheduled stock market holidays. Excluding Friday's holiday, the market will remain closed on six sessions for the rest of 2026. 

Next market holiday after Muharram 

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The next stock market holiday is scheduled for September 14 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, when both the BSE and NSE will remain closed. 

Meanwhile, in the current session, Sensex rose 375 points to 77,366 and Nifty rallied 116 points to 24,136 in early deals. Brent crude prices were trading below $75 a barrel that led to positive sentiment in the Indian equities market. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 25, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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