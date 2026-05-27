Dividend stocks eligibility alert! Last date to buy these 2 stocks for Rs 150 and Rs 57 payout

Dividend stocks: Two stocks—Bajaj Auto Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd—are set to reward their shareholders with massive dividends. But the clock is ticking, and today is the final window to buy the stocks to be eligible for the dividends.

Dividend record date

Both companies have fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Normally, under the standard market settlement cycle, investors would have until Thursday to secure their positions.

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However, since the market would remain shut tomorrow, May 28 Thursday, on account of the Bakri Id holiday, today, Wednesday, May 27, is effectively the last date to buy the shares of these companies in order to qualify for the payout.

Dividend details

According to its exchange filing, Bajaj Auto has recommended a huge dividend of Rs 150 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10. If approved at their upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 21, 2026 , the company noted that the dividend would be dispatched to investors on or around July 24, 2026.

GSK Pharma has recommended a final dividend of Rs 57 per equity share, also resting on a face value of Rs 10. Once approved, the company said that the dividend payment would be distributed on and after Wednesday, July 1.

With the upcoming holiday shortening the trading week, investors wanting a piece of this dividend pie must finalise their stock purchases before the closing bell rings today.

