Stock market holidays 2026: Are NSE, BSE open on new year Jan 1; list of market holidays

Indian stock market holiday list 2026: When most major global stock markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, January 1, 2026, on the account of new year, Indian stock markets- BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain open for the day.

Similarly, the leading commodity exchanges - The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also remain open in the first session between 9 am and 5 pm but will be closed in the evening session, which begins from 5 pm onwards.

Major global stock exchanges in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, UAE, UK and the US will be closed on the first day of the new year. Adding more to the holiday calendar, Chinese and Japanese bourses have extended their new year holiday on Friday, January 02, 2026, while select European markets will observe a half day on December 31, 2025.

Indian exchange recently released the official trading holiday calendar for 2026, which gave investors visibility into non-trading days across the cash and derivative segments. Beside the weekend holidays and Muhurat trading session, 2026 will have a total of 15 full trading holidays for the year, which is one more than 2025.

Equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives markets will remain closed for 15 days in 2026. However, holidays like Mahashivratri, Independence Day, Id-Ul-Fitr and Diwali Laxmi Pujan fall on weekends. Exchanges will communicate details of Muhurat trading later. Of the 15 market holidays, seven of them will fall on Monday or Friday, making an extended weekend.

In 2026, January will be a single holiday on January 26 on the account of Republic Day, with no holidays in February. March will have three holidays on March 3 (Holi), March 26 (Shri Ram Navami) and March 31 (Shri Mahahvir Jayanti). April will observe two holidays on April 03 and April 14 on the account of Good Friday and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayant, respectively.

May will also have two market holidays kicking off from May 01, celebrating Maharashtra Day and May 28 on the account of Bakri Eid. The sole market holiday in June will fall on the 26 of the month on the account of Muharram. Next two months, July and August will have no stock market holiday. Next market holiday shall fall on September 14, observing Ganesh Chaturthi.

It will be followed by October 2 on the account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 on the account of Dussehra. November will also have two market holidays on 10th and 24th of the month on the account of Diwali Balipratipada and Prakash Gurpurb Shri Guru Nanak Jayanti. Christmas, December 25 will be the last holiday of 2026.