Federal Bank, IDFC First, RBL Bank Q4 results date, dividend: Share price targets ahead of earnings

Shares of private sector lenders Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank and RBL Bank are in focus ahead of their Q4 and fiscal earnings. Federal Bank will announce its Q4 earnings on April 29, 2026 ands is also likely to recommend final dividend, if any. IDFC First Bank will announce its Q4 earnings on April 25 and consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26.

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RBL Bank will announce its Q4 earnings on April 25 and consider the proposal for recommendation of dividend, on the equity shares of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.



Federal Bank shares closed 0.88% lower in the current session at Rs 292.70. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 72,110 crore.IDFC First Bank share closed 1.08% lower at Rs 67.10. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 57,720 crore.

RBL Bank shares closed 2.89% lower at Rs 321.85 today against the previous close of Rs 312.80. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 19,901 crore.

Here's a look at what brokerages said on the price targets of the three banks ahead of earnings.

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IDFC First Bank

Axis Securities has buy call with a target of Rs 87 on the lender. Credit growth holds up well; Deposit growth derails owing to a one-off incident

NIMs are expected to improve, backed by lower cost of funds and lower interest reversals

Credit costs are expected to taper as MFI stress recedes; However, one-off fraud incident (of Rs 650 crore) to impact profitability. Asset Quality to improve marginally

Key Monitorables during the earnings are (1) Commentary on Cost Ratios Trajectory; (2) Credit costs outlook; (3) Deposit Growth outlook, said Axis.

Centrum Broking has a price target of Rs 80 with a neutral stance on the lender.

"We expect NII to grow 7.6% QoQ, outpacing advances and deposit growth, supported by a modest uptick in yields driven by a higher mix of unsecured lending, while cost of funds remains stable. However, PPoP is likely to decline 18% QoQ due to losses related to fraud, which is expected to weigh significantly on profitability. As a result, the bank’s profit is projected to decline by 50% QoQ."

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Federal Bank

Axis has buy call on the bak with a target of Rs 320. Credit growth is likely to pick up, though lag systemic growth. Deposit growth is expected inline with credit growth. Axis said adjusting for interest on IT refund, NIMs are expected to remain steady on a QoQ basis.

Core fee income growth is expcted to be healthy and Operational expenditure growth is likely to be modest.

Slippages are expected to remain under control and asset quality is expected to improve slightly in Q4.

Key Monitorables are Business growth and NIM outlook, (2) Comments on growth in new, better-yielding segments.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has a price target of Rs 310 on the lender.

The brokerage expects NII growth of 7.2% y-o-y, for its banking coverage universe, as NIMs on overall basis are expected to remain flattish sequentially. Loan growth is estimated to be 14.5% y-o-y while deposits are expected to rise by 11.5% y-o-y, credit growth would be led by PSU banks that gain market share.

Centrum Broking has a price target of Rs 305 on the lender with a neutral call.

The brokerage expects a 3.8% QoQ growth in net interest income (NII), with NIM likely to rise marginally to 3.23%. Pre-Provision Operating Profit is set to rise around 4.3% QoQ, due to stable opex and cost of finances. Net profit is projected to rise by 13.4% QoQ due to 25% lower credit cost.

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RBL Bank

Centrum Broking has a neutral call on the lender with a price target of Rs 297. The brokerage expects earnings to rise on the back of lower credit costs. It expects a rise of 5.6% QoQ in NII, at a slower pace than the loan book and deposit growth as NIM is expected to remain stable at 4.8%. Pre-Provision Operating Profit is projected to grow by 10.2% QoQ, driven by a 138bps fall in CTI. Earnings are expected to rise 38.3% QoQ.