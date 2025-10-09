Stock Market: Sensex gains 135 pts, Nifty above 25,050; TCS earnings in focus

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets as tensions in the Middle East eased. Investor sentiment also remained upbeat ahead of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) earnings, with India’s largest IT services company set to report its quarterly results later in the day.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex climbed 132.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 81,905.76, after rising nearly 135 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 7.80 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 25,053.95, after touching a day’s high of 25,085.50.

Among Sensex stocks, Tata Steel led the gainers, rising 1.63 per cent to Rs 174.65. Eternal shares gained 1.01 per cent, while M&M, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech rose 0.90 per cent, 0.82 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively.

In overnight trade, the S&P 500 climbed 0.58 per cent to 6,753.72, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2 per cent to 23,043.38, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased to 46,601.78.

