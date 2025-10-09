Sun Pharma shares in focus as NCLT clears merger of subsidiaries; details here

Shares of Sun Pharma are in focus on Thursday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench, approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The exchange intimation, dated October 8, 2025, says the NCLT — by an order dated October 7, 2025 (which was made available on the NCLT portal on October 8, 2025) — has approved a scheme that will see the "amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary companies" into Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and the "reclassification of the general reserve of the company to retained earnings".

Under the approved plan, five wholly owned units — Sun Pharmaceutical Medicare Limited, Green Eco Development Centre Limited, Faststone Mercantile Company Private Limited, Realstone Multitrade Private Limited and Skisen Labs Private Limited — will be merged with the parent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Earlier in a note, broking firm Choice Broking projected Sun Pharma’s Q2 revenue to rise 9.4 per cent year-on-year, driven by mid-teens growth in domestic formulations, partially offset by slower performance in the US and API segments. The brokerage has an ‘Add’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,825.

On Wednesday, the stock declined 1.37 per cent to settle at Rs 1,631.65. The company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 3.91 lakh crore. The counter currently trades just 5.4 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,547.25.