Stock market: Sensex up 149 pts, Nifty above 25,800; Eternal, Tata Steel lead gainers

Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday, amid upbeat global cues and the US Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate cut overnight.

At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex rose 50.78 points, or 0.06%, to 84,442.05 after gaining nearly 149 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 21.05 points, or 0.08%, to 25,779.05, after briefly touching a high 25,803.05

Among Sensex constituents, Eternal led gainers, rising 1.38% to Rs 287.25. Tata Steel rose 1.26%, while Adani Ports, Infosys and L&T gained 0.82%, 0.74%, and 0.54%, respectively.

Wall Street ended higher overnight as all three major indices closed the session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.05% to 48,057.75, while the S&P 500 rose 0.67% to close at 6,886.68. The tech-savvy Nasdaq Composite edged higher 0.33% to settle at 23,654.16.

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Thursday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.58% to 50,308.89, while South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.67% to 4,107.36. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged 0.32% higher to 225,549.07.

On Wednesday, the Sensex fell 275.01 points, or 0.32%, to close at 84,391.27, while the Nifty declined 81.65 points, or 0.32%, to settle at 25,758.

Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said Indian equities are poised for a positive start on December 11, with GIFT Nifty signalling an opening around 25,920 — roughly 56 points higher — setting the tone for a firmer market open.

“Broader sentiment remains cautiously constructive amid mixed global cues and the absence of significant domestic triggers. In the immediate term, market participants will continue to monitor global equity trends, crude oil price movements, and institutional flows to assess the directional bias for benchmark indices,” Shinde said.

“From a technical standpoint, Nifty holds immediate support at 25,600–25,650, while the 25,850–25,900 zone continues to act as a strong resistance that has repeatedly halted upward momentum. A decisive breakout above this resistance band will be essential to re-establish bullish traction. Conversely, a sustained move below the identified support range may extend the ongoing consolidation phase,” Shinde added.