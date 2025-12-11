Waaree Energies shares in focus as firm clocks 1 GW monthly production milestone

Shares of Waaree Energies will be in focus on Thursday after the renewable energy major announced a historic manufacturing breakthrough, cementing its dominance in the domestic solar landscape. While the stock closed 0.69 per cent lower at Rs 2889.15 on Wednesday, against a previous close of Rs 2909.35 apiece, investor sentiment is likely to track the company's latest operational feat.

In a landmark development for the sector, Waaree Energies has become the first solar panel manufacturer in India to produce over 1 GW of solar modules in a single month. This "record output, achieved in November 2025, marks a defining moment for India’s solar manufacturing sector" and signals a massive leap for the country's renewable energy ecosystem, the company stated in a press release.

Backed by a total annual capacity of 19.7 GW and an "aggressively expanding global order book," the company noted that this production breakthrough is not merely a manufacturing milestone, but a "system-level leap in India’s capability to lead the global clean energy transition."

In parallel to its operational ramp-up, the company also announced a strategic expansion in its corporate structure. In a filing submitted to the exchanges, Waaree Energies disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies Private Limited, has incorporated a new step-down subsidiary named "Solaris Horizon Energy Private Limited" on December 10, 2025. This new entity has been established "solely for the purpose of facilitating and holding specific power projects under the IPP framework".

According to the regulatory disclosure, the newly incorporated entity falls under the industry category of "Independent Power Producer (IPP)". The acquisition—structured as a subscription to 100 per cent of the share capital by Waaree Forever Energies—does not fall within related party transactions requiring arm's length justification, as the target is a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary.