IndiGo shares fresh Q3 guidance, updates on revenue loss and DGCA flight cuts

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the low-cost carrier said its FY26 capacity guidance was at risk following the recent operational disruptions and DGCA notification. The stock has tumbled 19 per cent in the past two weeks, with a host of brokerages slashing their targets for the stock while keeping 'Buy' ratings intact.

Advertisement

Related Articles

While saying the overall financial impact cannot be quantified at this stage, IndiGo said based on its current estimates, it expects a downward moderation to its earlier communicated December quarter guidance on a year over year comparison basis. The airline's revised its guidance on Q3 capacity growth stands at high-single to early double-digit in ASK against the guidance of high-teen growth earlier.

On passenger unit revenues (PRASK), IndiGo now sees mid-single digit downward moderation for Q3 compared with flattish to slight growth earlier.

While IndiGo reinstated its operations across its optimised network, during the first week of December, it experienced significant disruption in our operations.

"Measures undertaken to reset our operations resulted in cancellation of around 4,500 flights during that week. These cancellations have resulted in loss of revenue and we also continue to provide passenger support services for the operational disruptions for which additional expenses are being incurred," it said.

Advertisement

On December 9, DGCA has notified IndiGo to curtail scheduled flights for the Domestic Winter Schedule 2025 by 10 per cent. IndiGo said this would have an impact on its capacity guidance for Q3, Q4 and FY26.

"We are in the process of complying with the DGCA notice and will provide impact on our capacity guidance for Q4FY26 and FY26 subsequently," it said.

IndiGo said it remains committed to assisting its customers, addressing their queries and requests on a war footing.

"We would like to reiterate that all our operations are fully compliant with the relevant FDTL norms and safety regulations, as they have been throughout the last two decades," it said.



