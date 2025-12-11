Suzlon Energy shares getting bought on every dip, should investors wait or sell?

Suzlon Energy shares are undergoing a consolidation after a steep 30% fall from their 52-week high in May 2025. The stock reached a yearly high of Rs 74.30 on May 30 this year. The momentum has been bearish for the multibagger with the stock trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

However, the company has strong fundamentals and a growing order book of 6.2 GW in December 2025 against 5.6 GW at the end of fiscal year 2025.

Riyank Arora, technical analyst at Mehta Equities said, "Suzlon continues to maintain a strong uptrend, with the Rs 50–51 zone acting as reliable support. Despite periodic profit-booking, buyers remain active on every dip. Momentum indicators stay positive, suggesting the rally still has room. A breakout above Rs 54 can extend the trend toward Rs 56.50–58. Trend weakens only below Rs 50."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 50 and resistance will be at Rs 55. A decisive move above the Rs 55 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 58. The expected trading range will be between Rs 49 Rs 58 in the short-term."

In the September 2025 quarter, Suzlon Energy reported a 539% rise in net profit to Rs 1,279 crore against Rs 200 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations zoomed 85% in the July-September period to Rs 3,866 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 2,093 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Suzlon Energy’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) zoomed 153% to Rs 716 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 283 crore in the corresponding quarter for the previous fiscal year.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.