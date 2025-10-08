Stock Market: Sensex up 228 pts, Nifty above 25,150; Titan rises 3% on Q2 numbers

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Wednesday, extending their winning streak for a potential fifth straight session amid upbeat investor sentiment. Investor focus would be on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is set to announce its September-quarter results later today.

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex climbed 60.37 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 81,987.12, after rising nearly 228 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 gained 34.30 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 25,142.60, after touching a day’s high of 25,176.90.

Among Sensex stocks, Titan led the gainers, rising 3.52 per cent to Rs 3,536.95. Infosys shares gained 2.02 per cent, while TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech rose 1.28 per cent, 0.78 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively.

Titan shares surged 3.52 per cent to Rs 3,536.95 in early trade on Wednesday, after the Tata Group company reported a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in its consumer businesses for Q2 FY26 (July–September).

Amruta Shinde, Technical and Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd, said Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on Wednesday, as the GIFT Nifty signalled a marginal gain of just 1 point for the Nifty 50.

“Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, although persistent volatility and mixed global cues continue to weigh on investor confidence. Market breadth was slightly negative in the previous session, as more stocks declined than advanced, suggesting that gains were primarily led by select large-cap counters,” Shinde said.

Wall Street ended lower in overnight trade, with all three major US indices closing in the red. The S&P 500 slipped 0.38 per cent to 6,714.59, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.67 per cent to 22,788.36, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.20 per cent to 46,602.98.

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.03 per cent to 47,965.29, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.21 per cent to 26,632.38.

On Tuesday, the Sensex added 136.63 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 81,926.75, while the Nifty50 advanced 30.65 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 25,108.30.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the ongoing mild market rally is being supported by institutional buying. “FIIs turning buyers yesterday is a positive development. But it is too early to say that this trend will sustain,” he said.

Vijayakumar said the outperformers this year, like the US, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Brazil have momentum in their favour.

“But since the valuation differential between India and other markets have come down, FIIs may view India more favourably. The results season starting on 9th will witness lots of market action. Since most of the results of large players are already discounted by the market, the management commentary and guidance will be closely watched,” Vijayakumar said.