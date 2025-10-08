Tata Motors shares in focus as JLR Q2 sales drop post cyber attack; all you need to know

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd are in focus on Wednesday’s trade after its luxury-car arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), showed materially lower volumes for the September quarter.

After its luxury car arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) released its sales update for the second quarter, the company said wholesale volumes for Q2 FY26 stood at 66,165 units, down 24.2 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales came in at 85,495 units, marking a 17.1 per cent decline from the year-ago period.

The group also moved to reassure suppliers and markets with a separate statement announcing a phased restart of manufacturing and a short-term financing scheme to speed supplier payments.

Filing said the “phased restart of JLR’s manufacturing operations begins at the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre (EPMC) and its Battery Assembly Centre (BAC)” and that qualifying suppliers will receive “a majority prepayment shortly after the point of order” under the new facility.

Adrian Mardell, JLR’s CEO, said, “This week marks an important moment for JLR and all our stakeholders as we now restart our manufacturing operations following the cyber incident.”

On Tuesday, shares of Tata Motors settled 2.01 per cent lower at Rs 698.15, extending their losing streak to the third consecutive session.



Meanwhile, separately, in a stock exchange filing dated October 7, Tata Motors Ltd said its Allotment Committee approved the issuance of 56,720 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each under the Tata Motors Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021. The automaker said the shares were allotted to eligible employees after the exercise of 50,460 Performance Share Units (PSUs) and 6,260 Stock Options, at exercise prices of Rs 2 and Rs 338 per share, respectively.