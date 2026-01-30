Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Stock market today: Sensex slips 625 pts, Nifty below 25,250; Tata Steel shares fall 3%

Stock market today: Sensex slips 625 pts, Nifty below 25,250; Tata Steel shares fall 3%

Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel declined 2.64% to Rs 197. Eternal slipped 1.58%, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), HCL Technologies and Infosys fell 1.23%, 1.23% and 1.18%, respectively.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jan 30, 2026 9:25 AM IST
Stock market today: Sensex slips 625 pts, Nifty below 25,250; Tata Steel shares fall 3%At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex slipped 413.35 points, or 0.50%, to 82,153.02 after falling nearly 625 points in early trade.

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped in early trade on Friday, snapping a three-session winning streak, amid muted global cues. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget 2026, which is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex slipped 413.35 points, or 0.50%, to 82,153.02 after falling nearly 625 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty was down 153.80 points, or 0.61%, to 25,265.10, after briefly touching a low of 25,224.35. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel declined 2.64% to Rs 197. Eternal slipped 1.58%, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), HCL Technologies and Infosys fell 1.23%, 1.23% and 1.18%, respectively.

Asian markets traded lower. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.85% to 52,923.12, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.85% to 5,225.67. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.42% to 27,571.38.

Wall Street ended mostly lower overnight, with two of the three major indices closed in the red. The S&P 500 edged 0.13% lower to close at 6,969.01, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.11% to 49,071.56. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.72% to settle at 23,685.12.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Sensex advanced 221.69 points, or 0.27%, to end at 82,566.37, while the Nifty climbed 76.15 points, or 0.30%, to settle at 25,418.90.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 30, 2026 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today