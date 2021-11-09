Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; RIL, Britannia, M&M in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened on a flat note amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 45.68 points or 0.08% at 60,499.93, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 0.50 points at 18,069.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki.

On the other hand, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top losers.

On November 8, benchmark indices closed higher despite negative global cues. Sensex rose 477.99 points to 60,545 and Nifty gained 151 points to 18,068 after a volatile session.

Titan was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 4 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and HDFC.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 860 crore on November 8, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,911 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.