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ICAI plans further reforms to scale up homegrown accounting firms

ICAI plans further reforms to scale up homegrown accounting firms

Proposal likely to be finalised in the next two months, require more government support to unlock scale.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 4:53 PM IST
ICAI plans further reforms to scale up homegrown accounting firmsThe move would also require an amendment to the Chartered Accountants’ Act.

In the next step towards creating domestic accounting firms of scale, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is planning on further measures that are likely to take shape over the next two months.

One of the proposals under consideration is to open networking guidelines to firms of other professions that would help in setting up multidisciplinary firms.

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The move would mean that CA firms can tie up with Company Secretaries, lawyers and even consulting firms to open a multidisciplinary firm that would be able to provide comprehensive and holistic advice to companies and be at par with global consulting giants.

According to senior ICAI officials, the proposal has been discussed internally and will be subject to the decision of the ICAI Central Council and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. “It is going to be taken up by the ICAI Central Council shortly and the first draft of the proposal will be ready within two months,” said Mangesh P Kinare, Vice President, ICAI.

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The move would also require an amendment to the Chartered Accountants’ Act.

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Another ICAI official noted that they would require more support of the government to unlock scale in domestic CA firms. These include recognition of aggregation structures, removing impediments in government consulting work, infrastructure, and capital infusion for Indian CA firms as well as tax incentives for aggregation.

The move is in line with the aim of the government to create homegrown consulting firms that can work on a global scale on the lines of the Big Four firms.

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Recent measures taken by the ICAI to help in mergers and demergers with 1,000 CA firm mergers approved between February and August 2026, ICAI data revealed. Similarly, the networking model is also taking shape with 10 such structures coming up between February and August 2026. As many as 18 management consultancy companies have also been registered with the ICAI in the same period.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 4:50 PM IST
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