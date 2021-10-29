Stock Market Updates: Sensex tumbles over 600 points, Nifty below 17,700; IRCTC tanks 10%

Benchmark indices opened sharply lower amid mixed global cues on Friday. At 9:20 hours, Sensex declined 623 points to 59,361.17 and Nifty slipped 180 points to 17,676.50.

NTPC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 5 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, SBI, L&T and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Tata Steel was the only gainer on BSE.

Benchmark indices plunged nearly 2% on Thursday, following an across-the-board selloff, as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets.

Sensex tanked 1,158 points or 1.89% to close at 59,984 and Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25. ITC was the top Sensex loser tumbling over 5 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,818 crore on October 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 836 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.