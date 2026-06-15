Stock market, US-Iran deal: Sensex, Nifty gap-up start likely; stocks to watch

Stock market indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to see a gap-up start on Monday as after weeks of speculations the US and Iran announced a permanent peace deal, sending Brent oil futures tumbling to $83 a barrel mark. All eyes are on shares of oil-sensitive sectors -- airline companies such as InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC, paint makers such as Asian Paints and Berger Paints and companies with West Asia exposure such as Larsen & Toubro, among others. The deal will be signed on Friday, the US President Donald Trump suggested in a social media post.

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From Iran, the IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) also announced the end of the “imposed war,” declaring the United States had been forced to accept an end to the conflict after the “steadfastness and brave resistance” of Iran’s armed forces and people. The state broadcaster described the reported agreement as a victory for Iran.

In a post Trump said: "This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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Following the development, Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei jumped 5 per cent each. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1 per cent each. Brent futures for August delivery stood at $83.67 a barrel, down 4.19 per cent.

For Indian market, a gap-up start is all likely, with Gift Nifty trading 392.50 points or 1.66 per cent higher at 24,021.

"On the upside, the upper band of the declining channel around 23,800 will act as the first major hurdle, followed by the 24,200 level. A sustained move above these resistance levels could pave the way for a further advance towards 24,600," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking

In an earlier post, Trump said he fully authorised the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorised the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines, he said.

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"Overall, the market sentiment has turned decisively positive following the reported US–Iran agreement and the sharp decline in crude oil prices. The development represents a major positive catalyst for both global and domestic markets and has the potential to trigger a broad-based relief rally across sectors. However, investors will continue to monitor the formal signing of the agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for confirmation that the de-escalation process remains on track," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm.