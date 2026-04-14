Pharma player Anlon Healthcare has approved corporate restructuring measures such as a stock split and bonus share issuance. For stock split, the stock will be divided in a ratio of 1:5 (Rs 10 to Rs 2 face value). In case of bonus shares, the company will issue shares in a ratio of 1:1. Record date for both corporate actions has been fixed at April 24, 2026.

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For bonus shares, the bonus issue will utilise Rs 53,15,15,000 from the company's free reserves, which stood at Rs 147.08 crore as on December 31, 2025.

For stock split, the current paid-up capital of Rs 53,15,15,000 comprising 5,31,51,500 shares will transform into 26,57,57,500 shares post-subdivision, maintaining the same total capital value.

Anlon Healthcare shares closed 4.04% higher at Rs 135.35 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 709.57 crore. The stock has gained 18% in a week and risen 6% in a month.

In terms of technicals, the stock's RSI stand stands at 67.2. The pharma stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day , 50 day, 100 day and 150 day simple moving averages.

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Shares of Anlon Healthcare listed at Rs 92 on NSE, a premium of 1.10 per cent over its issue price of Rs 91 on September 1, 2025.

The IPO of Rajkot-based Anlon Healthcare was open from August 26-August 29. The pharma player offered its shares in the price band of Rs 86-91 per share with a lot size of 164 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 121.03 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,33,00,000 equity shares.