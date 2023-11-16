Stocks in focus: Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Vedanta, TCS and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Wednesday. Sensex rose 742 points to end the session at 65,675 and Nifty gained 232 points to settle at 19,675.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bajaj Finance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Bajaj Finance to stop disbursing loans through two of its lending products - 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' - with immediate effect, as per an official statement issued on November 15.

Vedanta

Vedanta Group said the company's subsidiary, Malco Energy Limited, has set up a new unit in Saudi Arabia for copper business for SAR (saudi riyal) 1,00,000. The newly incorporated unit has been named 'Vedanta Copper International VCI Company Limited', according to an exchange filing by the company.

ONGC

Top oil and gas producer ONGC plans to invest about Rs 1 lakh crore in setting up two petrochemical plants to convert crude oil directly into high-value chemical products as it prepares for energy transition, top company officials said.

Rategain Travel Technologies

Rategain Travel Technologies has announced a qualified institutions placement (QIP) to raise funds. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 676.66 per share.

Gland Pharma

Indian generic injectable-focused pharmaceutical company Gland Pharma said it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Angiotensin II Injection, 2.5 mg/mL Single Dose Vial.

TCS

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has fixed the record date for its Rs 17,000 crore share buyback plan on November 25, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday. The company announced its share buyback plan at a price of Rs 4,150 per share via tender offer on October 11.

