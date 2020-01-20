Stocks in news: Zee Entertainment, ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC AMC, Oil India and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Zee Entertainment, ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC AMC, IndiaMART InterMESH, Polycab India, Granules India, Havells India.

Oil India: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked Oil India to pay Rs 48,000 crore in principal dues together with interest and penalty for using optic fibre network for internal communication. The dues sought are double the net worth of Oil India. As per the PTI report, Oil India plans to challenge DoT's demand before Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT). Shares of Oil India closed 4.66% lower at Rs 149 on Monday.

IDBI Bank: The bank has sold in aggregate 17.90 lakh shares constituting 0.36% of the paid up capital of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL). As on date, the Bank is holding 10,25,683 equity shares in NSEIL constituting 0.21% of the paid up capital.

Granules India: USFDA has completed inspection of the facility of Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA on 17, January 2020 with three minor observations. Granules Pharmaceuticals will respond to these observations within the stipulated time period, the filing added.

Kamdhenu Limited: The company launched Power Alloy Steel 10000 (PAS10000)on 20th January 2020. Power Alloy Steel 10000 (PAS10000) presented with the qualities of metal alloy in the Indian market and is capable of giving unmatched strength and safety to the construction, the filing said. Power Alloy Steel' unique design gives 360 degrees locking with the concrete, which gives strength of up to 10000 PSI with the concrete, the filing added.

AMS Polymers: In order to reduce cost, the company's board has considered and approved to establish a manufacturing unit wherein the chemicals, both organic and inorganic, would be manufactured in house by the company itself and the Board has tied up exclusively with Annu Industries for manufacturing of chemicals, both organic and inorganic, under the brand name, 'ANNU & CUREXPERT' for AMS Polymers Limited.

Hindustan Zinc Q3: Company's net profit stood at Rs 1,620 cr as against Rs 2,211 cr reported in the same quarter last year, registering a fall of 26.7%. Company's revenue fell 15.7% to Rs 4,672 cr in the quarter ended December 2019 compared to Rs 5,540 recorded in the quarter ended December 22018. The company said the EBITDA stood at Rs 2,288 cr in Q3FY20, rising 8% compared to September quarter, on back of higher metal and silver production. Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed 0.23% lower at Rs 216.50 on Monday.

Federal Bank's Q3: The company has reported 32.91% growth in consolidated posted net profit to Rs 451.62 cr for the period ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 339.80 cr for the period ended December 31, 2018. The company has reported net sales of Rs 3,834.71 crores during Q3FY20 as compared to Rs 3,348.78 crores during Q3FY20, recording a rise of 14.51%.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Q3: The company has posted a net profit of Rs 18.01 cr for the period ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 0.46 cr for the period ended December 31, 2018, registering a rise of 3815.22%. Net sales stood at Rs 229.04 cr during Q3 FY20 as compared to Rs 0.70 cr during Q3 FY19.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3: On a consolidated basis, the bank's PAT for Q3FY20 increased 27% higher to Rs 2,349 crore from Rs 1,844 crore in Q3FY19. The lender's Capital & Reserves and Surplus as on December 31, 2019, stood at Rs 65,018 crore, compared to Rs 56,186 crore as on December 31, 2019, and its Advances stood at Rs 250,172 cr as on December 31, 2019. The bank's Net NPA stood at Rs 1,925.08 crore in Q3 FY20 as against Rs 1,397.27 crore reported in Q3 FY19, registering a 27% rise. Gross NPA grew 37% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 5,413 crore as against Rs 4,128 crore recorded in a year-ago period.

Bank of Maharashtra Q3: On a consolidated basis, the bank's total income rose 12.7% to Rs 3,455 crore from Rs 3,064 crore on a yearly basis. Lender's NII rose 36% to Rs 1,186 crore in Q3 FY20 as against Rs 873 crore recorded in Q3 FY19. Lender's provisions rose on a QoQ basis significantly to Rs 2,949 crore but fell on a YoY basis from Rs 7,218 crore. Bank of Maharashtra's Reserves and Surplus rose to Rs 5,032 crore from Rs 2,630 crore on a yearly basis.

Q3 Earnings Today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, IndiaMART InterMESH, Polycab India, Granules India, Hatsun Agro Product, Kaycee Industries, Havells India, Sasken Technologies, Rane (Madras), Newgen Software Technologies, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Atishay Ltd, Digicontent, Gujarat Investa, Jay Bharat Maruti, United Drilling Tools, Tejas Networks, Syschem (India), Manaksia Aluminium Company among others will be releasing their Q3 results today.