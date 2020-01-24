Stocks in news: IndiGo, United Spirits, HDFC, Wockhardt, Dr Reddy, Torrent Pharma, TTK Prestige and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are IndiGo, United Spirits, HDFC, Wockhardt, Dr Reddy, Torrent Pharma, TTK Prestige.

Indian Bank Q3: The company reported 62.33% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 247.16 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 152.26 crore, recorded in the same quarter in a year-ago period. The company's total income rose 23.47% (YoY) to Rs 6,505.62 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5,269.10 crore in the same period last financial year. EPS registered a growth of 50.47% (YoY) to Rs 4.77 during the period ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 3.17, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

JSW Steel Q3: The company reported 88% de-growth (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 187 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 1,603 crore, recorded in the same quarter in a year-ago period. The company's total income fell 11% (YoY) to Rs 18,055 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 20,318 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA registered a de-growth of 45.5% (YoY) to Rs 2,451 crore during the period ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 4,501 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

UltraTech Cement Q3: The company reported 90% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 711.3 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 374.1 crore, recorded in the same quarter in a year-ago period. The company's total revenue, however was flat (lower by 0.9%) (YoY) to Rs 10,354 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 10,444 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA registered a growth of 23.7% (YoY) to Rs 1,973 crore during the period ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 1,595 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Sonata Software Q3: The company's net profit rose 18.66% (YoY) to Rs 75.86 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 63.93 crore in the same period last financial year. The company reported 48.41% rise (YoY) in its total income to Rs 1245.47 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 839.22 crore, recorded in the same quarter in a year-ago period. Total EPS registered a growth of 18.51% (YoY) at Rs 7.30 during the period ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 6.16, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Adani Gas: Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has reportedly issued show cause notices to Adani Gas over non-disclosure of crucial information during bidding process for city gas distribution projects. As per media reports, the notices seek to cancel licences of the Gautam Adani-promoted gas company and slap a penalty of Rs 400 crore against the company. In response, Adani Gas reportedly claimed that the company is fully compliant and have transparently represented facts in adherence to compliance and disclosure norms.

Infosys: The company has denied media reports that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered forensic audit of its books. The IT bellwether stated that it has not received any such directive from SEBI. Earlier, media reports suggested that SEBI had called for forensic audit of Infosys' books in light of the whistleblowers' allegations against the company's CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy.

HDFC Bank: The lender has chosen global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to identify a successor to managing director Aditya Puri, the country's top private lender said on Thursday. "Egon Zehnder has been recommended by the search committee and unanimously appointed by the bank's board," Neeraj Jha, a spokesman for HDFC Bank told Reuters.

Siemens: The company announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 99.22% of the paid-up equity share capital of C&S Electric Limited from its promoters.

Strides Pharma: The company announced successful completion of USFDA inspection at its Alathur (Chennai), India facility with Zero 483 observations. This is the second consecutive Zero 483 inspection for the site, the filing added.

Q3 Earnings Today: Housing Development Finance Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Wockhardt, United Spirits, TTK Prestige, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel Long Products, Navin Fluorine International, Muthoot Capital Services, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Reliance Chemotex Industries , HCL Infosystems, DCM Shriram, APL Apollo Tubes, Lakshmi Machine Works, IIFL Finance, Welcast Steels, H.G. Infra Engineering, Gandhi Special Tubes, Bharat Seats, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Music Broadcast, Mold-tek Packaging, V2 Retail among others will be releasing their Q3 results today.