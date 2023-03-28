Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, HDFC, Vedanta, SBI, Nestle India and more

Domestic equity markets settled higher on Monday, snapping the two-day losing streak. However, fag-end selling dragged the markets lower and trimmed the gains of headline peers. Uncertainty across the globe weighed on traders' sentiments. Sensex added 126.76 points, or 0.22 per cent, to settle at 57,653.86 and Nifty50 advanced 40.65 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 16,985.70. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers BSE midcap and smallcap indices tanked up to 2 per cent. Fear gauge India VIX declined more than a per cent to 15.44.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

SBI

A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report, presented in the Parliament on Monday, stated that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) gave Rs 8,800 crore to State Bank of India without the lender asking for such funds. The CAG report stated that the funds, given in FY18, were part of a recapitalisation exercise.

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech has been declared the lowest bidder for a highway project on Hybrid Annuity Mode from the government at a cost of Rs 819 crore.

Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo Logistics said it has inked a pact to buy 30% stake in Gati-Kintetsu Express for Rs 407 crore.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises said that its arm AMG Media Networks Ltd has completed the acquisition of 49% equity stake in Quintillion Business Media.

SJVN

SJVN has arranged green Financing from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) amounting to Rs 915 crore. The loan is co-financed with Japanese private financial institutions.

Dilip Buildcon

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for new HAM project 'Bengaluru - Vijayawada under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I' in Andhra Pradesh for an estimated cost of Rs 780.12 crore.

HDFC

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd said its board has cleared a proposal to raise Rs 57,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Vedanta

The Board of the company will meet today to consider and approve the fifth interim dividend on equity shares. The company has fixed April 7 as the record date for the same.

Aditya Birla Capital

The Board of Aditya Birla Capital has cleared the sale of its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers.

Nestle India

Nestle India said its board will consider an interim dividend for the year 2023 on April 12 along with the first quarter results.

