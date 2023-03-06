Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas, Dish TV, Hindustan Aeronautics, PowerGrid and more

Indian equity benchmarks rose sharply on Friday after recording a decline in the previous session. Sensex jumped 900 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 59,809 while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 272 points or 1.57 per cent higher to settle at 17,594. Mid and smallcap shares finished on a strong note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.69 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 climbing 0.81 per cent.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.



Dish TV

Shareholders of Dish TV India have rejected appointments of four candidates as non-executive independent directors on the company board.

Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals has been awarded the contracts for supply of goods and services by SBPDCL, a domestic entity, under RDSS Scheme worth Rs 565 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The state-owned aerospace company has received Income Tax refund order from Office of Joint Commissioner of IT for Assessment Year 2012-13, pursuant to the direction of ITAT, Bangalore. ITAT allows R&D expenditure of Rs 725.98 crore as capital expenditure, resulting in refund of Rs 570.05 crore. This refund includes interest of Rs 163.68 crore.

Force Motors: The company produced 2,259 vehicles for February 2023, down 6.4% compared to 2,413 vehicles in previous month. Domestic sales grew by 9% MoM to 2,236 vehicles, but exports fell 45% to 221 vehicles in the same period. Company manufactures commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and tractors.

Orchid Pharma

Orchid Pharma has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an overseas technology provider for in-licensing 7ACA technology.

Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas will buy 100% of the shareholding of Unison Enviro, through purchase of shares from its existing shareholders after receipt of approval for 100% transfer of shares from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

PowerGrid

PowerGrid has been declared as a successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish an inter-state transmission system for two projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

Kansai Nerolac

Kansai Nerolac has cleared the acquisition of 40% stake in Nerofix from Polygel. Subsequently, Nerofix will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kansai Nerolac Paints.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP. Vigabatrin for oral solution is indicated for the treatment of Refractory Complex Partial Seizures as adjunctive therapy in patients 2 years of age and older.

HDFC

The mortgage lender said NCLT has cleared the proposed merger of two company units HDFC Property Ventures Ltd (HPVL) and HDFC Venture Capital Ltd (HVCL) into HDFC Capital Advisors.

Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas

Ratings agency Icra has revised the outlook for two Adani group companies, Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas, from "stable" to "negative", while reaffirming the ratings.

Tech Mahindra

The firm said it would invest up to Rs 700 crore in the newly carved out division of products and platforms in the next two years.



