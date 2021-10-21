Stocks in news: Asian Paints, Mindtree, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Communications and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat to positive note amid positive global cues.

Equity market slipped for the second straight session on Wednesday as investors booked profits at higher levels.

Sensex closed 456.09 points or 0.74 per cent lower at 61,259.96 and Nifty fell 152.15 points or 0.83 per cent to 18,266.60.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Asian Paints: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021.

Havells India: The company reported a 7.2 per cent year-on-year decline in July-September net profit at Rs 301.6 crore. The company's net profit stood at Rs 325 crore.

The company's revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,221 crore, recording a growth of 31.4 per cent, while EBITDA stood at Rs 443.5 crore as against Rs 423 crore a year ago. However, margin contracted by 350 basis points to 13.8 per cent from 17.3 per cent in Q2 FY21.

Tata Communications: The company reported a 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 425 crore for July-September quarter. Sequentially, profit rose 43.7 per cent from Rs 296 crore in the June quarter.



While gross revenue grew 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 4,174 crore, it declined 5.2 per cent on a YoY basis. The company attributed the sequential growth to gradual recovery across data and voice segments.

Vodafone Idea: The Board of Directors has approved the deferment of its spectrum auction instalments for four years (October 2021 to September 2025) as per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) notification on November 14. The company said other options offered by DoT in the said notification will be considered by its board in the stipulated timeframe.

"...we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the exercise of the option of deferment of the Company's spectrum auction instalments for a period of 4 years (October 2021 to September 2025)," the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited: JSHL commissioned the 26,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) capacity precision strip mill as part of the first phase of its latest brownfield expansion plan at specialty products division (SPD).

Angel Broking: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 134.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 74.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue from operations jumped to Rs 527.34 crore from Rs 309.85 crore yoy.

Mindtree: The company announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Western Asset, one of the world's leading active fixed-income investment managers, to help drive innovation and differentiated experiences for the company's global investors.

Mindtree will initially partner with the Western Asset team on their IT infrastructure and application portfolio, while also enabling several strategic business initiatives.

PNB Housing Finance: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed as infructuous the appeal filed by capital markets regulator SEBI against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in a matter related to the PNB Housing Finance Ltd's Rs 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan.