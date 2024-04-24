Stocks in news: Axis Bank, HUL, LTIMindtree, AUSFB, Vodafone Idea, Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi

Domestic stocks will be at the mercy of global cues and corporate earnings today ahead of the expiry of monthly futures and options contracts. The global setup is strong, with US stocks rising overnight and most Asian markets trading in the black. Brent crude also is staying below the $90 mark, thanks to easing geopolitical tensions.

Related Articles



Here are a few stocks, which would be on investor radar today:

Axis Bank, HUL, LTIMindtree: Axis Bank Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Au Small Finance Bank Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd would be some of the companies announcing their Q4 results today.



Tata Elxsi: The IT firm reported 2.28 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 196.93 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 201.52 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income rose 8.80 per cent to Rs 939.63 crore from Rs 863.61 crore YoY.

Vodafone Idea: The e Capital Raising Committee of telecom operator approved the allotment of 16,36,36,36,363 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at the offer price of Rs 11 per share, aggregating to Rs 17,999.99 crore.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd: The Tata group firm reported 46.94 per cent plunge in net profit at Rs 144.81 crore for Q4 compared with Rs 272.92 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income jumped 14.29 per cent to Rs 2,699.22 crore from Rs 2,361.77 crore YoY.

Bharat Bijlee, Huhtamaki India: This stock will turn ex-date for stock split today. The scrip will split from a favour value of Rs 10 into shares with face value of Rs 5 each. Huhtamaki India, on the other hand, will turn ex-date for dividend. This company announced Rs 5 per share dividend. Today is also the record date for the same.

MCX: MCX clocked a multifold rise in net profit at Rs 87.87 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 5.45 crore in the year-ago quarter. The exchange reported a 3 per cent YoY rise in its revenue to ₹181.1 crore. MCX has declared a final dividend of ₹7.64 per equity share for FY24 on Tuesday, March 23. India's largest exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment reported a net loss of ₹5.4 crore during Q3 FY24.

Indus Towers: Bharti Airtel is in talks to buy UK-based Vodafone Group's 21.05 per cent stake in Indus Towers, which could potentially give India's second ranked telco a controlling interest, ET reported.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd: Post the insurer's Q4 performance, Motilal Oswal cut its estimates for APE and

VNB margin for FY25 and FY26. "We expect IPRU to deliver an 18 per cent CAGR in VNB over FY24-26. Going ahead, the company’s ability to sustain strong premium growth and VNB margins will be vital for re-rating of the stock," it said.

Cyient DLM: The IT firm reported about 81 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 23 crore for the March quarter on 31 per cent rise in sales at Rs 362 crore.