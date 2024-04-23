Crorepati stocks! 10 shares turned Rs 1 lakh to up to Rs 6 crore in 5 years

The stock market holds the potential to transform fortunes for those skilled in choosing the perfect stock at precisely the right moment. Data showed that at least 10 small-cap stocks on Dalal Street have delivered over 100 times returns to investors in the last five years. On the other hand, the BSE Smallcap index gained 91% during the same period. A stock from the renewable sector--Waaree Renewable Technologies--emerged as the top gainer on the list.

Shares of the company have soared 664.6 times to Rs 2,499.20 on April 22, 2024, from just Rs 3.76 on April 22, 2019. The rise means that an investment of Rs 100,000 in Waaree Renewable Technologies has now turned to over Rs 6.6 crore. The company posted a profit of Rs 55.42 crore in FY23 against a loss of Rs 1.91 crore in FY19.

Achin Goel, Vice President, Bonanza Portfolio is bullish on the renewable sector. “The ongoing shift towards clean energy presents opportunities for companies involved in solar, wind, and other renewable technologies,” he said.

With a gain of more than 500 times, Diamond Power Infrastructure and Integrated Industries are among the next gainers. Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing, transmission and distribution of power products and services in the country. On the other hand, Integrated Industries is engaged in the business of organic and inorganic foods products, bakery products, and other processed foods items.

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure also delivered multibagger returns to investors in the last five years. The scrip surged to Rs 794.45 from Rs 1.88 during the same period, indicating a rise of nearly 422 times. The bottom line of Authum Investment & Infrastructure stood at Rs 240.20 crore for the financial year ended March 2023 against a loss of Rs 37.43 crore posted in FY19.

Among the other major leaders, Hazoor Multi Projects, Praveg, Orchid Pharma, WS Industries (India), Raj Rayon Industries, and Algoquant Fintech also rallied somewhere between 100 times and 300 times since April 22, 2019. Meanwhile, the consolidated net profit of Praveg surged to Rs 28.43 crore for the financial year ended March 2023 against Rs 2.76 crore in FY19.

Divam Sharma, Founder and Fund Manager, Green Portfolio said, “Some of the sectors we are currently looking at are telecom, infrastructure, and chemicals. We have investments in some amazing companies here. However, we’re not going towards mainstream companies because of prevailing valuation concerns. We’re going deeper into value chains instead to generate alpha.”