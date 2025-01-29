Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Suzlon, BHEL, JSW Infra, GMR Airports & ITD Cementation

Indian benchmark indices staged a decent recovery on Tuesday over gains in banking counters following RBI's injection of liquidity. BSE Sensex rallied 535.24 points, or 0.71 per cent, to end at 75,901.41. NSE's Nifty50 jumped 128.10 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 22,957.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, January 28, 2025:

Related Articles



Q3 results today: Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, SRF, India Bank, Jindal Stainless, Voltas, Hitachi Energy India, Blue Star, KPIT Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Brigade Enterprises, Computer Age Management Services and Jupiter Wagons are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mindspace Business Park REIT and MPS will trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Technopack Polymers will trade ex-bonus today.



Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler major's net profit grew 3.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,108.7 crore in December 2024 quarter, while its revenue rose 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 12,807 crore. Ebitda climbed 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,580.7 crore, with margins expanding 10 bps to 20.2 per cent for the quarter.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The PSU player reported a net profit of Rs 134.7 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year, up 123.3 per cent YoY. Revenue from operations jumped 32.2 per cent YoY to Rs 7,277.1 crore. Ebitda came in at Rs 304.2 crore, up 40.5 per cent YoY, while margins expanded to 4.2 per cent for the quarter.



Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The shadow lender's net profit zoomed 63 per cent YoY to Rs 899 crore in the Q3FY25, while net interest income grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 2,099 crore. Disbursements were up 7 per cent YoY to Rs 16,467 crore, while gross loan book increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 1,15,126 crore.



Suzlon Energy: The renewable energy player reported a 90.4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 386.9 crore in October-December 2024 period. Revenue from operation increased 90.6 per cent to Rs 2,974.8 crore. It also achieved record quarterly deliveries of 447 MW in October-December 2024.



ITD Cementation: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of up to 72.64 per cent shareholding in ITD Cementation India by Renew Exim DMCC. Renew Exim DMCC, incorporated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, belongs to the Adani group. Renew Exim DMCC will acquire 46.64 per cent equity in ITD Cementation India.



JSW Infrastructure: The JSW Group's port player reported a 32.35 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 335.62 crore in the December quarter, driven by higher income. The country's second-largest private port operator's total income rose to Rs 1,265.31 crore in the third quarter.



GMR Airport: The airport service operator returned to black as it clocked a net profit of Rs 202.1 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations increased 19.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,653.2 crore for the period.



HG Infra Engineering: The infra company's subsidiary, HG Green Energy, has transferred 26 per cent of its partial stake from 8 subsidiaries to Stockwell Solar Services. After the stake transfer, these eight entities ceased to be wholly owned subsidiaries of the company; however, they continue to be subsidiaries of the company.



OneSource Specialty Pharma: The company has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA for its BLD facility in Bangalore. The inspection of the facility was conducted from November 14-22, 2024.



Lloyds Enterprises: The board of metal trading firm has approved further investment to acquire a 12.25 per cent equity stake in Lloyds Infrastructure and Construction. The cost of acquisition is Rs 14.2 crore. Post-acquisition, Lloyds Enterprises' stake in Lloyds Infrastructure will increase to 24.5 per cent.