Stocks in news: Eros International, Vedanta, Paytm, PNB Housing Finance and more

The equity market ended lower on Thursday amid weak global cues. Sensex dropped 284.26 points to settle at 63,238.89 while Nifty50 shed 85.60 points to end the day at 18,771.25, BSE midcap and smallcap indices dropped about a per cent each.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Eros International

Shares of Eros International Media Ltd are in focus today after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Eros International Media CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from the securities market until further notice for allegedly breaching trade practice regulations. Sebi has also barred Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Arjan Lulla from holding any directorial position in any listed company, including Eros International.

Coforge

Coforge has acquired the final tranche shares of balance 20% in Coforge Business Process Solutions aggregating its shareholding to 80%.

LIC Housing Finance

Tribhuwan Adhikari has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the company.

PNB Housing Finance

The Board of PNB Housing Finance has cleared issuance of NCDs in tranches aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis

Vedanta

Vedanta has clarified on the news reports related to sale of sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi. The company said the reports are wrong, baseless and incorrect.

L&T

The construction conglomerate has signed a pact with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for realisation of two air-independent propulsion (AIP) modules for the Kalvari class of submarines of the Indian Navy.

Fortis Healthcare

The company has inked definitive agreements to sell its hospital business operations at Vadapalani, Chennai to Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India), for a sale consideration of Rs 152 crore.

Paytm

The company has inked an MoU with Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) to create a startup ecosystem for the youth in the state. The Paytm Incubation Centre, according to the MoU, would provide products to early-age startups at a discounted price.

Also read: Adani group stocks in focus amid report of regulatory scrutiny in US

Also read: Block deal: Landmark Cars shares in focus as TPG Capital may sell 11% stake today