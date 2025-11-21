Stocks in news: Groww, TCS, PVR Inox, RIL, Capillary Technologies and more

Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh peaks on Thursday as optimism around an imminent India–US trade deal and firm global cues fuelled strong buying across sectors. Sensex jumped 446.21 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 85,632.68, extending its two-session gains to 959 points. Nifty50 advanced 139.50 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 26,192.15.

Here's a look at stocks in news today.

Capillary Technologies

The stock of the SaaS company shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE today. The IPO was open from November 14 to 18, while the IPO allotment date was November 19.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services and private equity firm TPG will form a joint venture to develop AI data centres. Both partners are set to invest a total of Rs 18000 crore ($2.03 billion) in equity.

Groww

Groww will report its second quarter earnings today, the first earnings after the stock was listed earlier this month. The stock jumped almost 94% in the first few sessions, before falling more than 18% two days.

RIL

Reliance Industries said it has stopped the import of Russian oil for processing at its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as the company moves to comply with European Union sanctions.

PVR Inox

The multiplex operator will add 100 screens in the current fiscal, though 10-15 non-performing screens may be shut after a review, its Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.

JSW Energy

JSW Energy has secured the nod of the creditors of Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure for its proposal to buy the debt-laden entity currently under the insolvency process. JSW Energy bought KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd (KMPCL), a 3,600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, for Rs 16,084 crore through the insolvency process, in March this year.

Ashok Leyland

The Hinduja group flagship is gearing up to expand its diesel truck range as it remains optimistic for industry growth in the rest of the fiscal, according to company's MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal.

Godrej Properties

Godrej Skyline Developers, owned by Godrej Properties, has purchased a land parcel at Mauza Takli, Nagpur, from Kesar India for Rs 115.71 crore.

M&M

The auto firm is aiming for an eight-fold growth in the consolidated revenue of its auto sector by FY30. The group's auto arm had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 90,825 crore in FY25, growing 3.2 times from FY20.