Stocks in news: Indian Oil, Adani Energy Solutions, JNK India, NMDC, Tata Chemicals & RVNL

Domestic stock indices posted strong gains on Monday on buying in banking shares. A fall in US bond yields and ease in geopolitical concerns added to the sentiment. The BSE Sensex surged 941.12 points, or 1.28 per cent, to settle at 74,671.28. The NSE's Nifty50 index gained 223.45 points, or 1.00 per cent, to end the session at 22,643.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 30, 2024:



Q4 results today: Indian Oil Corporation, Indus Towers, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Havells India, Adani Total Gas, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Central Bank of India, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare, Exide Industries, Vedant Fashions and Five-Star Business Finance are among the companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.



JNK India: Shares of the heating equipment maker will make Dalal Street debut on Tuesday. The Thane-based company's IPO ran from April 23 to April 25. It was sold in the price range of Rs 395-415 per share. The company raised Rs 649.47 crore via its primary offering.



Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group company reported a net loss of Rs 850 crore for the January–March 2024 quarter against a profit of Rs 709 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations fell by 21.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,475 crore for the quarter.



NMDC: The state-owned iron ore company has increased the lump ore price by Rs 400 to Rs 6,200 per tonne. The price of fines rose by Rs 200 per tonne to Rs 5,260 per tonne. The previous price of lump ore was Rs 5,800 per tonne, with fines at Rs 5,060 per tonne.



Birlasoft: The software company has registered consolidated net profit of Rs 180 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, jumping 60.5 per cent YoY on the back of healthy operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,362.6 crore for the quarter. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY24.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway firm's joint venture KRDCL-RVNL has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram central railway station in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode. The project cost is Rs 438.96 crore, while RVNL's share in the project is 49 per cent.



Coromandel International: The agri-solutions provider has commenced the project activity to set up its phosphoric acid-sulphuric acid complex facility at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. With an estimated outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, the project is expected to be commissioned in two years’ time.



Poonawalla Fincorp: The shadow lender reported standalone net profit of Rs 331.7 crore for the March 2024 quarter, growing sharply by 83.6 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Net interest income grew by 57 per cent Yoy to Rs 641 crore for the quarter.



Shoppers Stop: The department store chain has recorded a 62.55 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.2 crore for the March FY24 quarter, driven by a healthy topline and other income. Revenue from operations increased by 13.3 per cent YoY year to Rs 1,046.3 crore for the quarter.



UCO Bank: The state-run lender has clocked a net profit of Rs 525.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, falling 9.5 per cent YoY on the back of partly elevated provisions for bad loans. Net interest income increased by 10.9 per cent year over year to Rs 2,187.4 crore for the quarter. Asset quality improved for the quarter, with gross NPA declining 39 bps QoQ to 3.46 per cent.



Jana Small Finance Bank: The recently-listed small finance bank recorded net profit at Rs 321.7 crore for the March 2024 quarter, growing nearly 4-fold from Rs 81 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income grew by 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 591 crore for the quarter. Asset quality saw improvement, with the gross NPA declining 8 bps sequentially to 2.11 per cent.



RITES: The railway sector firm company has received a letter of acceptance from Bangladesh Railway for the supply of 200 Broad Gauge (BG) passenger carriages to Bangladesh Railway. The contract worth $111.26 million will be executed within 36 months.



KEC International: The global infrastructure EPC major has won new orders of Rs 1,036 crore across its various businesses, including transmission and distribution projects in the Middle East and the Americas.



Emmforce Autotech: The trading in equity shares of the auto ancillary company will commence on the BSE SME with effect from April 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs. 98 per share. The stock will be available in the trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days.

