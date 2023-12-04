Stocks in focus today: Indian Oil, Tata Power, Alkem Laboratories, HUL and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday. Sensex rose 493 points to end the session at 67,481 and Nifty added 135 points to settle at 20,267.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Indian Oil

The board of Indian Oil has accorded approval for the procurement and installation of 4,000 Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at an estimated capital investment of Rs 919.78 crore. It has also approved revision in cost of the project for capacity expansion of Panipat Refinery (from 15 to 25 MMTPA) from Rs 32,946 crore to Rs 36,225 crore and revision in completion schedule of the project from September 2024 to December 2025.

Alkem Laboratories

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) undertook an inspection at the company’s API manufacturing facility at Mandva during November 27-December 1. The company has received Form 483 with three (3) observations. There is no data integrity observation.

Tata Power

The Tata Group firm won a bid to buy Bikaner-III Neemrana-II Transmission, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV) started by PFC Consulting, a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.

CEAT

The company in a filing said due to certain exigencies, the investors/ analysts meet scheduled on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 4 P.M, stands cancelled.

Hero MotoCorp

The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturing company logged a 25.6 percent rise in sales at 4.91 lakh units for November 2023 against 3.9 lakh units sold in same month last year.

Hindustan Unilever

The FMCG company has inked a strategic tie-up with Brookfield to start a solar energy park with 45 MW capacity in Rajasthan.

Computer Age Management Services

Great Terrain Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, is likely to offload stake in CAMS, according to reports. The base issue size is likely to be at Rs 1,000 crore, and the floor price may be Rs 2,550 per share.

