Stocks in news: Power Grid, Gland Pharma, Lupin, Godrej Properties, GRSE, JK Tyres & DOMS

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday as the US imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, triggering the fears of global trade wars. BSE Sensex tanked 319.22 points, or 0.41 per cent, to end at 77,186.74. NSE's Nifty50 plunged 121.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 23,361.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 04, 2025:

Q3 results today: Titan Company, Asian Paints, Tata Power Company, Godrej Properties, Torrent Power, Thermax, Max Financial Services, Global Health, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JSW Holdings, BASF India, Eris Lifesciences, Kajaria Ceramics, Whirlpool of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company and Zydus Wellness are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Aarti Drugs, Aurinpro Solutions, Emami, KPIT Technologies, LT Foods, Orient Electric and SRF shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Redtape will trade ex-bonus today.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The state run utility player reported a 4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 3,862 crore, while it posted a 3 per cent increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 11,550 crore in the December 2024 quarter.



JK Tyres: The tyre maker has received an order from the GST Authority regarding the reversal of Input Tax Credit (ITC) on machinery lease rent, amounting to Rs 8.06 crore, along with interest and a penalty of Rs 81 lakh.



Lupin: The pharma company has received an order from the Maharashtra GST Authority imposing a penalty of Rs 3.55 crore for the alleged wrongful availment of ITC. The company intends to appeal against the order.



Godrej Properties: The real estate company has acquired 100 per cent equity shares of Pearlshine Home Developers, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.



Dhanuka Agritech: The agrochemical player reported a 21.31 per cent YoY increase in its net profit at Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, while its revenue jumped 10.42 per cent YoY to Rs 445.27 crore.



Gland Pharma: The pharma player's net profit increased by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 205 crore but its revenue from operations declined by 10 per cent to Rs 1,384 crore in the December 2024 quarter.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The state run defence player reported an 11 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 98 crore, while revenue grew by 38 per cent YoY to Rs 1,271 crore in December 2024 quarter.



DOMS Industries: The company board of the stationary products firm has approved a corporate guarantee for its subsidiaries, Micro Wood and Uniclan Healthcare. The decision is subject to shareholder approval.



Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management company has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, Anand Rathi Wealth UK Limited, in the United Kingdom.



Premier Energies: The renewable energy player posted a 491 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 255 crore, alongside a 140 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 1,713 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024.



HFCL: The telecom infra player's net profit declined by 12 per cent YoY to Rs 72.58 crore, while revenue from operations fell by 2 per cent to Rs 1,012 crore.



Castrol India: The auto ancillary company has announced a split of its equity shares, reducing the face value from Rs 10 each to Rs 2 each. Castrol India’s net profit rose by 12 per cent YoY to Rs 271 crore, with a 7.1 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,354 crore.



RACL Geartech: The auto ancillary company has achieved operational readiness for its dedicated manufacturing facility at Gajraula and has commenced pre-series production.



Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group firm reported a net loss of Rs 21 crore for Q3FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 194 crore in the same period last year.