Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, KPI Green Energy, IRCTC, JTL Industries and more

The domestic equity market was trading higher in early deals on Thursday. Sensex rose 252 points to 67,719 and Nifty gained 77 pts to 20,146.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Shares

Adani Group is reportedly in talks to refinance a debt taken to fund its purchase of Ambuja Cements. As per reports, the lenders have been divided into three categories for what is touted to be one of Asia’s largest syndicated loans this year – a total of $3.5 billion.

NBCC

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd are in news today after the state-owned civil construction firm received an order related to consultancy & project management services order from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for upcoming infrastructural-related projects of Bokaro Steel Limited Plant, township, Mines & Collieries. The value of the order is Rs 180 crore.

JTL Industries

Shares of JTL Industries Ltd are in news today as SBI General Insurance Company bought 6 lakh shares in the electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes firm, via open market transactions on Wednesday. The transaction was done at an average price of Rs 201 per share which amounted to a value of Rs 12.06 crore.

RIL

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are in focus amid a report suggesting retail arm Reliance Retail is in talks with existing investors including the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia for combined new investments of around $1.5 billion. Quoting three sources with direct knowledge of the plan, a Reuters report said talks with investors are part of an internal target to raise $3.5 billion, which the company wants to close by the end September.

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy has commissioned a 7.80 MW wind-solar hybrid power project comprising 4.20 MW wind and 3.60 Mwdc solar capacity under the CPP segment.

IRCTC

IRCTC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to enable MSRTC's online bus booking services via IRCTC's bus booking portal/website.

Bombay Dyeing

Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company are in news today after the company's board approved a proposal to sell the land parcel of about 22 acres in Mumbai's Worli to a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo for Rs 5,200 crore. In a filing to BSE, Bombay Dyeing said it will receive about Rs 4,675 crore from the buyer for Phase-I. The balance amount of about Rs 525 crore will be received upon completion of certain conditions and execution & consummation of the definitive agreements thereto for Phase- II.

Venus Remedies

The company has announced its recent registration with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). This will help the firm to avail customs duty exemptions.

Shree Cement

CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) rating of Rs 700 crore CARE AAA; Stable (Read as Triple A, Outlook: Stable).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purpose only. Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today. Pls consult your financial advisor or a certified and independent stock market expert before taking any position in the mentioned stock or stocks. Business Today will not be responsible for losses arising from trading or investing in these stocks.

