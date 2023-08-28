Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Paytm, BHEL,Vedanta and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Friday amid negative global cues. Sensex fell 365 points to end the session at 64,886 and Nifty slipped 121 points to settle at 19,265.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are in focus ahead of the company's AGM today. Analysts expect several important announcements on Jio Financial, retail and new energy businesses. This AGM closely follows the listing of Jio Financial Services and Qatar Investment Authority's purchase of a stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

Paytm

Chinese tech giant Antfin has offloaded 3.58% stake in fintech major Paytm for about Rs 2,037 crore through block deals on Friday.

ZEE

ZEE Entertainment is set to be excluded from the MSCI Global Smallcap index, following the imminent merger of the company with Sony Pictures.

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma has received form 483 with two observations from US regulator USFDA for the Hyderabad plant.

GR Infra

GR Infra has won an order worth Rs 3,637 crore for a multipurpose project related to civil work of Dibang.

BEL

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received new defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 3,289 crore during July and August 2023.

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd won an arbitration against a demand for a higher payout from its Rajasthan oil and gas fields after a disallowance worth $1.16 billion or Rs 9,545 crore in certain costs. The government also sought its share from the oil and gas fields after the reallocation of certain costs between the fields in the block.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank has acquired the title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches.

BHEL

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) are in focus today after the PSU firm received an order worth Rs 2241.86 crore from NHPC. On August 25, the BHEL stock closed 2.14% lower at Rs 105.30 against the previous close of Rs 107.60 on BSE.

Lupin

Shares of Lupin are in focus today after the pharma firm said it has received US health regulator’s nod to market a generic product, used in the treatment of a lung disease, in the American market. On Friday, Lupin shares plunged 1.02% to Rs 1077.55 against the previous close of Rs 1088.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 49,051 crore.

