Stocks in news: Sapphire Foods, HDFC, Gland Pharma, SBI and more

Equity market ended higher on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Sensex gained 446.03 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 63,416.03, while Nifty climbed 126.20 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 18,817.40.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC

HDFC Ltd bought an additional 0.7% stake in its subsidiary HDFC Life through open market transactions on Tuesday.

SBI

SBI will buy the entire 20% stake held by SBI Capital Markets in SBI Pension Funds.

Gland Pharma

USFDA has carried out pre-approval inspection for seven products and good manufacturing practice inspection at the company's Pashamylaram Facility at Hyderabad and issued one observation.

Sapphire Foods

Foreign entity WWD Ruby Ltd has sold its entire 4.77% stake in Sapphire Foods India Ltd through the open market on Tuesday for Rs 417 crore.

Titagarh Rail

The company has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for a project worth Rs 857 crore.

Vedanta

Vedanta Foxconn JV has re-submitted an application to set up an electronic chip manufacturing plant, the joint venture firm said.

Ramco Cements

The company has commissioned Line III at R R Nagar of 3,000 TPD capacity of clinkerisation. This is the first integrated cement line, commissioned in the last 15 years in the South of Tamil Nadu.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a key contender to replace Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) in the Nifty index, as the latter exits trading from stock exchanges from July 13. Calling it a high conviction possible entrant, Abhilash Pagaria, head at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research expects LTIMindtree to attract $150-160 million inflows, if it is included in the elite Nifty club. .

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 28, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
