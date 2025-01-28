Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Coal India, Wipro, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, Bajaj Housing & 360 One

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday, thanks to the sharp selloff triggered by weak global sentiments and disappointing earnings from the India Inc. BSE Sensex crashed 824.29 points, or 1.08 per cent, to end at 75,366.17. NSE's Nifty50 tanked 263.05 points, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 22,829.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, January 28, 2025:

Related Articles



Q3 results today: Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Zinc, Hyundai Motor India, Cipla, TVS Motor Company, JSW Energy, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Bosch, GMR Airports, Colgate-Palmolive (India), SBI Cards & Payment Services, Llyods Metals, Suzlon Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, JSW Infrastructure and Motilal Oswal are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Mazda shall trade ex-split today. Shares of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Tips Music, Wendt (India), Wipro and Zensar Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today.



Tata Steel: The steel major reported a 43.4 per cent YoY fall in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 295.5 crore in December-October 2024 period. The revenue from operations in Q3FY25 by the metal major stood at Rs 53,648 crore, down 3 per cent YoY. Ebitda fell 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,903.5 crore with margins contacting 30 basis points.



Wipro: FrieslandCampina has selected the Indian information solutions major to manage its core IT services for a period of five and a half years.



Coal India: The state-run coal miner's net profit declined 17.5 per cent YoY to Rs 8,491.2 crore, while revenue shed 1 per cent YoY to Rs 35,779.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Ebitda declined 5 per cent YoY to Rs 12,317.2 crore, while margins slipped 150 bps to 34.4 per cent.



Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender has executed a business transfer agreement with Bank Dhofar to transfer the business undertaken by its Oman branch to Bank Dhofar.



Tata Power: The Tata Group firm's subsidiary, TP Solar, has signed a contract worth Rs 455 crore with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company to supply 300 MWp ALMM modules for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 project.



Kaynes Technology India: The EMS player reported a 47 per cent YoY rise in the net profit to Rs 66.5 crore, while revenue rose 29.8 per cent YoY to 661.2 crore in Q3FY25. Ebitda jumped 34.6 per cent YoY to Rs 94 crore, while margins improved 50 bps to 14.2 per cent for the quarter.



Bajaj Housing Finance: The recently listed housing finance firm's net profit grew 25 per cent YoY to Rs 548 crore, while net interest income increased 25 per cent to Rs 806 crore in the December 2024 quarter.



Azad Engineering: The engineering company has secured a purchase order from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the supply of advanced, high-complexity rotating airfoils for supercritical turbines.



360 One Wam: The financial services player reported a 43.9 per cent YoY rise in the net profit 43.9 per cent to Rs 276.5 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024. The company's revenue increased 20.7 per cent YoY to Rs 759.8 crore. It also entered into definitive agreement to acquire Batlivala & Karani (B&K) Securities, subject to regulatory approvals



Arvind SmartSpaces: The real estate development player has signed an agreement for a large industrial park in Ahmedabad, with a total estimated area of 440 acres and a topline potential of Rs 1,350 crore.



Sammaan Capital: The shadow lender has raised Rs 1,300 crore by allotting 8.66 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (including Smallcap World Fund, Societe Generale, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Shine Star Build Cap, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore) at a price of Rs 150 per share.