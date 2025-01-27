Mukul Agarwal adds 9 new stocks to his Rs 7,000 crore portfolio in Q3

Seasoned Dalal Street investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has added as many as nine new stocks in his Rs 7,000 crore portfolio in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year 2024-25, taking his total count of stocks to 63 in the given quarter. On the contrary, Agrawal indicated an exit from two other counters.

The new additions here means Agrawal's ownership in the companies reached the minimum benchmark of per cent between October-December 2024 period, while among the exits, it slipped below the one per cent mark. All the listed companies have their shareholding patterns on a quarterly basis, including the names of investors who own atleast one per cent stake in them.



Among the new additions, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal bought 20,00,000 equity shares, or 1.22 per cent stake of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries by October 23, 2024 and kept his holding unchanged until December 31, 2024. His investment in the company stood at Rs 115.83 crore as of Friday's closing price.



Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's name also appeared in the shareholder's list of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd, which was listed one October 3, 2024. He held 10,00,000 equity shares, or 1.61 per cent stake in the company as of December 2024 quarter, valued at Rs 80.92 crore.



The marquee investor also added Ajmera Realty & Infra India to his portfolio as he bought 7,59,493 equity shares, or 1.93 per cent stake, in the company amounting to Rs 68.53 crore. His name was missing from the company's exchange filing as of November 25, 2024.



Agrawal also bought 2,301,369 equity shares, or 3.93 per cent stake of a little known textile and yarn manufacturing company AYM Syntex. His name appeared for the first time in the key shareholders list of the company. His stake in the company valued at Rs 56.58 crore as of Friday's close.



Mukul Agrawal also added 9,17,500 equity shares or 6.85 per cent stake of Bella Casa Fashion worth Rs 51.66 crore by November 22, 2024, while he also bought 22,00,000 equity shares, or 10.10 per cent stake in Siyaram Recycling Industries worth Rs 35.41 crore by November 14, 2024.



The ace investor's name also appeared in the key shareholders list of Enviro Infra Engineers, which was listed in November 2024. He owned 18,00,000 equity shares in the company, amounting to Rs 44.81 crore. He also added Ravindra Energy and Autoriders International as he bought 21,62,162 equity shares, or 1.21 per cent stake and 61,250 equity shares, or 10.56 per stake in them amounting to Rs 24.95 crore and Rs 1.65 crore, respectively.



However, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's name disappeared from the key shareholders list of Thomas Cook and Jagsonpal Pharma. He owned 4,63,023 equity shares, or 1.75 per cent, and 50,00,060 equity shares or 1.06 per cent stake in these companies as of September 30, 2024. respectively.



The total new 9 additions to Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's portfolio in these companies are valued slightly more than Rs 530 crore as of their close on Friday. According to the data from Trendlyne, Agrawal publicly holds 63 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 6,983.5 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.