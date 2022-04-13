Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Infosys, TVS Motor, Hathway Cable and more

Indian equity market fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, tracking heavy losses in metal, energy and IT shares amid weak global cues. Sensex slumped 388 points to end at 58,576 and Nifty declined 144 points to 17,530.

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 37 points higher at 17,598.

Here are the stocks that are likely

Infosys: The company will announce its fourth-quarter earnings today.

Tata Steel: The company announced that it has completed acquisition of entire 50% stake held by Steel Authority of India, in S&T Mining Company.

TVS Motor: Two-wheeler company TVS Motor Co Ltd on Tuesday said that its subsidiary Swiss E-Mobility Group has acquired Switzerland headquartered Alexand'Ro Edouard'O Passion Velo Sarl (Passion Velo).



Passion Velo (PV) is primarily engaged in the sale of e-bikes as well as e-bike accessories across a range of premium e-bike brands such as TREK, Riese & Muller, Cannondale, Moustache and others. The TVS subsidiary acquired PV for a cash consideration of 2.79 million Swiss Francs (about Rs 22.8 crore).



No approvals are required for the transaction. Consequent to the acquisition, PV has become a subsidiary of TVS Motor, the latter said in an exchange filing.

Hathway Cable: The company reported a 60 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.42 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Total income during the period rose 3.32 per cent to Rs 463 crore.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The company reported more than three-fold jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 34.80 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 10.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Tinplate: Net profit of Tinplate Company of India rose 103.74% to Rs 114.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 56.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

Sales rose 59.20% to Rs 1106.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 694.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.