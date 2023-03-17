Stocks in news: TCS, Adani Group, SAIL, Bajaj Finance, Lemon Tree and more

Indian benchmark indices snapped the five-day losing streak and managed to post mild gains at the end. The 30-share pack BSE Sensex advanced 78.94 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 57,634.84 and NSE's Nifty50 added 13.45 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 16,985.60. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in red. Fear gauge eased slightly to 16.21-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Group

Three Adani Group stocks-Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar-are expected to trade in the green today as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced they would move out of the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM). The stocks will be exit the from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 17. Meanwhile, Adani Group on Thursday clarified that Vinod Adani, elder brother of conglomerate's chairman Gautam Adani, is part of the "promoter group" of various listed entities within it.

TCS

Rajesh Gopinathan will step down as TCS CEO with effect from 15 September. The company has appointed Krithivasan as the new CEO-designate.

Samvardhan Motherson

Japanese Promoter company Sumitomo Wiring Systems has offloaded nearly 5% in Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd through a block deal on Thursday.

Glenmark Life

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the current financial year 2022-23.

NTPC

Malaysia's Petronas has offered Rs 3,800 crore ($460 million) to buy a 20% stake in the green energy arm of India’s largest power producer, NTPC, in the first deal of its kind by a state-run firm, Reuters reported.

Bajaj Finance

The company has appointed Arindam Bhattacharya as Independent Director of the company for 5 years. Further, Anup Saha and Rakesh Bhatt have been appointed as executive directors for 5 years.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for the 11 KV line project worth Rs 111.85 crore.

Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharma subsidiary has received USFDA approval on its investigational new drug application to proceed with first-in-human clinical study. The drug is for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas.

Lemon Tree

The company has inked a license agreement for a 60 room property in Ganganagar, Rajasthan under the brand Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel is expected to be operational by July 2026.

SAIL

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share for the current financial year.

Bharat Electronics

The board of Bharat Electronics will meet today to consider interim dividend while that of Kenvi Jewels will consider stock split.

